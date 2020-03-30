WATCH: Father Simon Says ‘Turn to the Psalms’

Father Simon Baker OSB, Benedictine College Chaplain, has begun a series of advice videos for Benedictine College students and others in this difficult time called “Casting Into the Deep with Fr. Simon.” His messages will soon be available as podcasts as well. Above, watch the first installment, about prayer in a difficult time.

Make the Psalms your prayer. During this time of seclusion and solitude and being at home, in quarantine, make the Psalms your prayer.

Sometimes we have a hard time of finding our own voice in prayer — finding our own words to address God. Well we have a book of the Bible with inspired prayers, these inspired words that are given to us.

If you’re having a hard time finding your own words for prayer, borrow someone else’s. Borrow the Psalms’ until you can discover your own. In the whole of the Psalms, every single human emotion is contained. Whatever emotion we can have is contained in the book of the Psalms … but in almost every single Psalm, however it starts, it almost always ends with an expression of hope, an expression of joy, an expression of praise of God. So during this time when you might be having all kinds of conflicting emotions, make the Psalms your prayer. You might be surprised at the fruit the Lord brings to that.