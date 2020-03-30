The Gregorian
Institute
The Gregorian Institute Shield, composed of the crossed gold and silver keys of the Papal Insignia, an open book with the words 'Via Veritas Vita' ('The Way, the Truth, and the Life') written on its pages, three golden six-sided stars on a red banner, and a Germanic cross.
at
Benedictine
College

at BENEDICTINE COLLEGE

Free subscription to The Gregorian

WATCH: Father Simon Says ‘Turn to the Psalms’

AvatarBy Benedictine College, March 30, 2020

Father Simon Baker OSB, Benedictine College Chaplain, has begun a series of advice videos for Benedictine College students and others in this difficult time called “Casting Into the Deep with Fr. Simon.” His messages will soon be available as podcasts as well. Above, watch the first installment, about prayer in a difficult time.

Make the Psalms your prayer. During this time of seclusion and solitude and being at home, in quarantine, make the Psalms your prayer.

Sometimes we have a hard time of finding our own voice in prayer —  finding our own words to address God. Well we have a book of the Bible with inspired prayers, these inspired words that are given to us.

If you’re having a hard time finding your own words for prayer, borrow someone else’s. Borrow the Psalms’ until you can discover your own. In the whole of the Psalms, every single human emotion is contained. Whatever emotion we can have is contained in the book of the Psalms … but in almost every single Psalm, however it starts, it almost always ends with an expression of hope, an expression of joy, an expression of praise of God. So during this time when you might be having all kinds of conflicting emotions, make the Psalms your prayer. You might be surprised at the fruit the Lord brings to that.

Watch above, or click here to watch on YouTube.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College

Avatar

Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship.