Want to Learn to Pray? Turn to the Pros …



“We had a phrase in seminary that not everyone gets to be an ‘outer’ monk, but we can all honor our ‘inner’ monk by praying well.”

That is how Father Simon Baker begins his lesson on How to Pray Like a Monk that was presented by St. Benedict’s Abbey on the campus of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kanas.

Father Baker is the Chaplain of Benedictine College.

Just as you look to professionals as the best in any endeavor, you should look to the “professionals” in prayer, too., he said.

And above all, you should listen to St. Benedict. While St. Benedict only includes one paragraph in his Rule that is directly about the specifics of “how to pray,” he said, “The very fact that he doesn’t teach us how to do it really taught me how to do it. let me explain. St. Benedict isn’t so much concerned with the fact that we have a ‘prayer life’ but that our whole life is a prayer.”

He answers some key questions after that: Why do we pray? What is prayer? And how to pray?

Father Simon explains several ways to pray, with his gift for making a spiritual lessons enjoyable, practical, and deep.

Find more from Father Simon Baker at the Gregorian.

