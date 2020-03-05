This Sunday: Lent Is Our Fellowship With the Trinity

“Wait … tell me again why we’re doing this?”

This Sunday, the Second Sunday of Lent Year A, we find the Church anticipating that question as the novelty of ashes-on-forehead and prayer fasting and almsgiving wears off.

Jesus reminds us who he really is, and what we are really doing. At Christmas, he was humble, in a crib, and we were adorers. Last week he was suffering in the desert, and we were imitators. Today, he is God almighty and we are players in salvation history..

Peter, James and John get a glimpse of who Jesus is, and the company he always keeps.

Jesus took Peter, James and John up a mountainside where they and “he was transfigured before them; his face shone like the sun and his clothes became white as light.” Beside him appeared Moses and Elijah, and while he spoke with them, “a bright cloud cast a shadow over them,” indicating the presence of the Holy Spirit, and a voice thundered, calling him “my beloved Son.”

The scene tells them everything: Jesus is no mere teacher, but the pinnacle of salvation history. He keeps company not just with the great lawgiver and the great prophet; he keeps company with the Trinity. And he is not in that company alone; he invites Peter, James and John, representing his new Church, in with him.

Moses appears with Jesus because he showed the way. But Jesus Christ is the Way.

For many long years, God has been trying to rein in his people, and help them understand why they were made and how they must act. It started when he told Abram “I will make of you a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, so that you will be a blessing.”

The covenant with Abraham was sealed with the law he gave to Moses, and it made the Jewish people the Chosen People because God kept coming to them, by his own initiative, to show through them who he was.

But in the transfiguration, Jesus is fulfilling his old covenant promise in a new way, by preparing for his new covenant, which Peter, James and John will offer the world in the Church.

Elijah appears because he is “the father of the prophets.” But Jesus Christ is even greater: He is the Truth.

Sunday’s Psalm is reminiscent of Elijah’s message, which he delivered despite hardship, famine and an onslaught by pagan priests:: “See, the eyes of the Lord are upon those who fear him,” it says, “To deliver them from death and preserve them in spite of famine.”

Elijah spent his life seeking the face of God but never saw it.

Each of us in the Church is now placed in the position of Elijah. We have each been given a one-on-one encounter with God, and we are each tasked with delivering his Truth. As St. Paul puts it: “Bear your share of hardship for the gospel with the strength that comes from God.”

Jesus invites New Testament leaders, too, because he is not just the Way and the Truth — he is also the Life.

Moses saw God on Mount Tabor in a burning bush, where he proclaimed “I am” and Moses and Elijah saw him on Mount Horeb where he proclaimed “I am the Lord your God.”

Now Peter, James and John meet him with Moses and Elijah on Mount Tabor and the Father proclaims

“This is my beloved Son, with whom I am well pleased; listen to him.” What will they hear if they listen to him? They will find out soon enough.

Within weeks, Jesus will be telling them on the eve of his death: “If a man loves me he will keep my word and my Father will love him and we will come to him and make our home with him.”

He is not only their teacher, but the friend, and not only their friend but their savior, the life principle who protects them from death.

“He saved us and called us to a holy life,” as St. Paul puts it, “through the appearance of our savior Christ Jesus, who destroyed death and brought life and immortality.”

This is the true end of Lent: To enter into a face-to-face relationship with God in Jesus Christ.

Last week, the readings said that Lent is a battle Satan. This week, they say it is far, far more than that: Lent is an embrace by the Trinity.

How do we enter that life? There is no secret, special way; no obscure mysticism; no complicated system to learn. It takes the tree basics of Lent fasting, prayer and almsgiving.

That is the message of the temptation in the desert, and it is the message of the transfiguration on the mountain. After all Moses was a model of fasting, Elijah was a model of prayer, and Peter, James and John were models of almsgiving.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Tom Hoopes Tom Hoopes, author of The Rosary of Saint John Paul II, The Fatima Family Handbook and What Pope Francis Really Said, is writer in residence at Benedictine College in Kansas. A former reporter in the Washington, D.C., area, he served as press secretary of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee Chairman and spent 10 years as executive editor of the National Catholic Register newspaper and Faith & Family magazine. He writes weekly for the National Catholic Register and Aleteia. His work frequently appears in Catholic publications such as Catholic Digest. He lives in Atchison, Kansas, with his wife, April, and has nine children. View posts by Tom