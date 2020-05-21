This Sunday, Jesus Wants Us To Long For Him

As the world opens up after the pandemic, we are being given the Gospel of the Great Commission. Jesus teaches that what we do next is critical.

St. John Chrysostom points out just how masterful he is in this Sunday’s Gospel — whether it’s the Seventh Sunday of Easter in your state’s nearest archdiocese (as in Boston, Hartford, New York, Newark, Philadelphia, or Omaha) or Ascension Sunday (everywhere else).

Jesus’s very leave-taking was a method of teaching.

“Why did the Holy Spirit not come to them while Christ was present, rather than after his departure?” asks St. John Chrysostom. Because, “It was necessary for them to have a longing for the event, and so receive the grace.”

This is what Jesus prays for his disciples in the Last Supper Discourse we hear in the final Sundays of Easter. “Now this is eternal life, that they should know you, the only true God, and the one whom you sent, Jesus Christ,” he says. “I will no longer be in the world,” he says this Sunday, “but they are in the world, while I am coming to you.”

They need the prayer. In the Ascension Gospel, when Jesus meets his apostles on a mountaintop, “they worshiped, but they doubted.” So what does he do?

First, he tells them “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me.” Then he commands them to “make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you.”

Then, he leaves them.

Why? Because he is a masterful teacher.

“Our desire toward God is most awakened when we stand in need,” said St. John Chysostom. “If Christ had then departed when the Spirit had already come, and the Spirit remained, the consolation would not have been so great as it was.”

We are not ready for the Holy Spirit until stand in need of Jesus Christ. The apostles had to know the absence of the Second Person of the Trinity before they were willing to fill it with the Third Person of the Trinity.

They doubted when he stood among them — so he left them to long for him. They also had not learned God’s commandments; so he commanded them to teach his lessons to others.

Curtis Martin, who founded the Fellowship of Catholic University Students (FOCUS) at Benedictine College says he hears lot of excuses for why people don’t evangelize — that they lack training, for instance. “But I never hear people say they don’t tell others about their favorite restaurant because they lack training. When it comes to Evangelization, the difficulty isn’t in the end, it’s the first step.”

That first step is longing. Fulfilled longing breeds enthusiasm.

“Nothing is more frigid than a Christian who is in­different to the salvation of others. Indeed I wonder if such a person can be a true Christian,” said St. John Chrysostom. “The Christian feels compelled to speak to others about the law of love, and the joy of obeying this law.”

Shy people need to live exceptionally Christian lives, he said. “But those who are not shy will surely want to express their joy at every opportunity.”

What is the best way to make disciples of the nations? The way he did. Point to the place where he is missing.

Everyone has transcendent desires that can never be fulfilled on earth. Their only fulfillment, says the Second Reading, is “far above every principality, authority, power, and dominion, and every name that is named not only in this age but also in the one to come.”

Jesus Christ is the source and summit of beauty, truth and goodness.

But more than that, he offers something new: an answer to suffering, pain and loss. “Rejoice to the extent that you share in the sufferings of Christ,” says St. Peter on the Seventh Sunday of Easter.

The world loves “Some Good News,” stories of survival and service, like John Krasinski shared during the pandemic. We have good news even in the face of suffering and loss.

“Whoever is made to suffer as a Christian should not be ashamed but glorify God because of the name,” says St. Peter.

We have the message of hope for the hopeless, relief for the suffering, and joy for the grieving. No one else has it. Only us.

So, on this Sunday when we hear the Great Commission, remember the first step.

When “He was lifted up, and a cloud took him from their sight” they stood there, dumbfounded — suddenly alone and uncertain. Two figures asked, “why are you looking at the sky? This Jesus who has been taken up from you into heaven will return in the same way.”

We have spent months without the sacraments, months where Jesus Christ was denied to us. We felt his absence more than ever, and we longed for him like never before. Now we stand there looking out into the distance, lost and afraid and maybe even angry.

God does not want us to stand looking at the sky, contemplating our own hurts and weaknesses. He wants us to pray for the Holy Spirit, so that when he comes we will get busy pointing others to the one answer to their loss, to their anger, to their pain, and to their longing.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Tom Hoopes Tom Hoopes, author of The Rosary of Saint John Paul II, The Fatima Family Handbook and What Pope Francis Really Said, is writer in residence at Benedictine College in Kansas. A former reporter in the Washington, D.C., area, he served as press secretary of the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee Chairman and spent 10 years as executive editor of the National Catholic Register newspaper and Faith & Family magazine. He writes weekly for the National Catholic Register and Aleteia. His work frequently appears in Catholic publications such as Catholic Digest. He lives in Atchison, Kansas, with his wife, April, and has nine children. View posts by Tom