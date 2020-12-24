This Sunday, Jesus Reconfigures Family Life



Walking into a Catholic Church should feel like walking into your mother’s living room, and walking into your mother’s living room should feel like entering a domestic church.

That is the ultimate meaning of Sunday’s celebration of The Holy Family of Jesus, Mary and Joseph.

In the Gospel, Mary, Joseph and Jesus experience what it is like to walk into the Temple and be greeted familiarly by strangers, just as, at Christmas, they experienced what it was like for strangers to gather around their child’s crib and feel at home.

Both these experiences come from putting Jesus at the center of life, in the family and out in the world.

The Gospel for Sunday points to the Old and New Covenants, both at once.

The story of the Presentation in the Temple depicts the return of God to his Temple, an event which the old seer Simeon, a stand-in for the Jewish people, has long awaited. But it is also depicts a deeply personal moment of a family fulfilling their religious duty, and facing just what having Jesus Christ in their lives will mean, after hearing Simeon’s warning that “you yourself a sword will pierce.”

The Jewish religion, and Christianity after it, treats the family differently from the pagan religions that prevailed. Whereas pagan religions were likely to keep women out of major religious services, here we see Mary welcomed, and even required, to come to the Temple. Children belonged to their parents in pagan religions; they could discard them if they were unwanted, and if they kept them, they tasked them with carrying on the religious rituals to their family gods. Jews believed children belonged to God and were only temporarily entrusted to them; they really belonged to the one God. For the Jews and for us, the one Almighty God performs the tasks Romans thought their household gods performed; providence, fruitfulness and purpose.

The Presentation is the model for this: In accepting Jesus into their lives, Mary and Joseph are turning their whole lives over to God — they offer their chastity, their safety, their vocations, and their futures to the raising of this child. In return, God gives them his son. We do the same thing.

There two possible sets of readings for this Sunday; both show how Jesus transforms family love.

Call one set of readings the “Abraham option.” If you follow these readings, you hear Abraham’s story in Genesis, celebrate his covenant in the Psalm, and then appreciate it in the light of Christ in a reading from Hebrews.

Abraham emerged from the idol worship of prehistory and with great faith threw himself into the hands of the one Almighty God. Abraham preferred God to family, and was ready to present his son to God, not in a Temple but on a mountaintop altar. God spared Isaac and made Abraham the keeper of the covenant, promising him descendants that would number as the stars, and then assuring us in the Psalm that “The Lord remembers his covenant for ever.”

Call the other option for readings the “family life option.” Sirach shares great advice on living in a family: Honor your parents (excessively; to the point of reverence) and care for them, especially in old age. The Psalm praises the simple joys of domestic life: Enjoying the fruits of your labors in a rich home life; seeking blessing in the Lord. Then St. Paul in the second reading opens that love out to the world.

We all know how family love works. We love family members just because they are family members. We don’t love them because we want something in return; we love them even when they are disobedient; we love them even when we don’t like them, we love them no matter what they look like or whether their tastes match ours or not. We accept family unconditionally and we feel unconditionally accepted by our family.

In the new covenant, Paul says Christians should treat everyone that way. The vigorous virtues of Christianity are far from the weak virtues we have too often replaced them with today. Christianity offers “heartfelt compassion” in place of law and order; “kindness,” treating others as kin in place of benign neglect; “humility” in place of self-assertion; “gentleness and patience” in place of political correctness and tactful silence.

The world would have us be tolerant and “live and let live.” The Gospel asks us to love.

These virtues start in the home, no matter what our family looks like

On the one hand, Sunday’s readings celebrate the Christian ideal of the family: two parents with many children — “like olive plants,” to use the Psalm’s language. On the other hand, Sunday’s Gospel shows a group of people who don’t fit that mold at all: An only child; a young mother whose son was conceived by the Holy Spirit, not her husband; a foster father who is nonetheless a true father to his son; and Anna, a childless widow.

As St. Ambrose put it, “Simeon had prophesied, a woman united in marriage had prophesied, a virgin had prophesied, [and so] it was fitting also that a widow should prophesy,” so that “no condition of life” would be lacking.

Christianity set a new ideal for the family, but it also established a way of interacting even when our families don’t meet the ideal. We all fall short of the ideal of family love. We all have family members who we have failed to accept “just because they are family” and we all have a hard time with kindness and humility, gentleness and patience, bearing with each other and forgiving.

We shortchange our family by putting our career and selfish pursuits before them, and we shortchange God when we make decisions to please our family instead of him. We reserve what’s best for ourselves, what’s second-best for our families, and what we can most dispense with we give to God.

On the feast of the Holy Family, however, those who sacrifice for God are generously repaid.

Simeon gave the Temple his dutiful prayer and was repaid by seeing the face of God (the Lord told Moses “No man sees my faith and lives;” Simeon gazed upon the face of God and declared himself ready to die). Anna’s years of intimate encounter with God in the Temple were repaid with an intimate encounter with the Mother of God and her savior. Mary and Joseph’s sacrifice of two turtledoves and a lifetime were repaid with eternal life, and with honors on earth that continue two millennia later.

In our favorite Christmas stories, generous self-giving love is repaid with the joys of family life, from Ebenezer Scrooge’s reconciliation with nephew Fred and the Cratchits to George Bailey’s reconciliation with Mary, Zuzu, Pete, Janie, Tommy, and Uncle Billy. We love these stories because we see ourselves in them, and see the future we long for.

That is the future God wants for us too, and the future he prepares for us in the family we are born into and in the family we are baptized into, the Church.

