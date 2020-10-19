The Creator of Our Creations

For the sake of Jacob, my servant,

of Israel, my chosen one,

I have called you by your name,

giving you a title, though you knew me not.

I am the LORD and there is no other,

there is no God besides me.

It is I who arm you, though you know me not,

so that toward the rising and the setting of the sun

people may know that there is none besides me.

I am the LORD, there is no other.

Isaiah 45:4-6

Michelangelo I wonder if you know

If the God who painted … first painted you?

“Michaelangelo”- Lydell (Feist)

I first heard the song “Michelangelo” written and performed by Minneapolis-based songwriter Lydell Feist, around mid 1979. A radio colleague in the Twin Cities had a copy of the album and wanted me to hear the song. He was, as was Lydell, a Christian songwriter and singer, and he wanted my opinion of Lydell’s work. I told my friend it was a catchy song, well-produced (at what was Sound 80,the premiere recording studio in Minneapolis at the time), but I didn’t see a huge commercial future in what was the performer’s personal message to God.

My friend agreed Lydell did a great job, but he also saw my point. Sometimes, our message to the world about what is personal between us and our Lord is one-sized. We don’t know how, when, or where our words of love, of thanks, of praise, of tearful petition should be fashioned.

A friend who is relearning her love of playing musical instruments is now considering making a video of her work, something I doubt she would have seen herself doing six months ago. She is learning what joy and peace, sharing God’ gift, can bring to her, but to so many others. She can be a voice for joy through the Lord, through sharing her talents. She is learning God’s hand is guiding her in exploring this avenue.

In Isaiah, the Lord has commanded Cyrus to lead, to be the ambassador of The Lord, to all the Earth. Cyrus has not recognized the power vested in him by The Lord, but He tells Cyrus, you may not recognize that you have this responsibility, but “I am the Lord and there is no other”.

My friend is rejoicing in her music, and songwriter and performer Lydell reminds us that Michelangelo is an instrument of the Lord in his works on canvas.

We are God’s poets, artists, workers, and prayer leaders by action on Earth, however we express it.

Michael Throop Michael Throop Ed.D M.P.A. CSM is an Assistant Professor at Benedictine College in Journalism and Mass Communication. A former news anchor/reporter at Cumulus Media, he received his doctorate in Education at Northeastern University. He lives in Kansas City, Mo. View posts by Michael