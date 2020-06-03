Thank You for Showing Me What I Don’t See



I am grateful to God,

whom I worship with a clear conscience as my ancestors did,

as I remember you constantly in my prayers, night and day.

2 Timothy 1:1-3

Have I told you lately that I love you?

Have I told you there’s no one else above you?

Fill my heart with gladness, take away all my sadness

Ease my troubles, that’s what you do.

“Have I Told You Lately” Van Morrison

In a previous commentary, I wrote about stories which have overt messages, while there is a story within that story. I am reminded of the song “We Walk By Faith, But Not By Sight,” which comes from St. Paul’s Second Letter to the Corinthians. Paul, of all people, who was thrown from his horse and struck temporarily blind, and converted and believed, now exhorts the Corinthian faithful to put their faith to work without seeing what they (and we) want to see, Our Lord in glory.

The Van Morrison song was released in the late 1980s and had a so-so run on the pop music charts. Rod Stewart did a version that was a hit though, in my humble opinion, the erstwhile Mr. Stewart was more into singing the notes, and not the song. Morrison’s was (and, to me, is) the heartfelt sharing of what was an escape from drug abuse, and the realization that he had to make a fervent request for saving grace. Find the video on YouTube above or here. It is a remarkable presentation.

Or, just play the song and consider what you hear him saying.

There are “dueling messages” here.

It could be a straightforward love song for someone special.

Or it is, yes, a love song to God.

At the end of the day, we get our knees and pray..to the one…

I pointed out the “dual meaning” lyrics to a couple of fellow radio personalities, and it took them a couple of times listening to the song to say, “Yep, I understand now.”

Yep, I understand now.

I understand that my role is to not always ask, but to sometimes be silent.

I recall St. Benedict’s exhortation in the prologue to The Rule to “listen attentively to the Master’s instructions, and attend to them with the ear of your heart.”

I practice listening, attentively, and speaking prayerfully.

I see the face of God in all whom I encounter.

I am here, Lord, speak. I see what I must do.

I come to do Your will.

Michael Throop Michael Throop Ed.D M.P.A. CSM is an Assistant Professor at Benedictine College in Journalism and Mass Communication. A former news anchor/reporter at Cumulus Media, he received his doctorate in Education at Northeastern University. He lives in Kansas City, Mo. View posts by Michael