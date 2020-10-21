See Dr. Swafford at Free Online Apologetics Event

Dr. Andrew Swafford, a theologian at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, is one of the headliners at what is being billed as “the largest apologetics gathering ever” Oct. 23-25, for which you can register here.

“There are no shortages of assaults on the Church today,” says Matt Fradd, the host of the event. “In a world of increasing challengers to the faith, we need to know, now more than ever, why we believe what we believe.”

The conference bills itself as a place to: “Get the answers, the official teaching, how we fight modern heresy, why we need to hold fast to doctrine today more than ever.

“Respond on tough issues, we’re diving into today’s toughest questions about the faith so you can be confident when entering challenging conversations on hot-button topics.”

More information.

