Ravens Reach Out to Those Hardest Hit in Pandemic

“Even if we don’t know it, Ravens have been prepared for a crisis like this,” said Ryan Lobb. “Benedictine has formed us to be the hands and feet of Jesus in these desperate times.”

He and other students are reaching out to the school’s Atchison, Kansas, neighbors who have been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent measures taken.

Lobb, founder of the Atchison Coronavirus Volunteer Association, is finishing his MBA at Benedictine College after graduating in December.

“I decided to start this because I worked at a grocery store for six years and saw how hard it was for elderly to get groceries,” he said. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, “myself and others at Benedictine College wanted to be able to serve those people,” he said.

The group is working to spread the word about the organization. “We don’t want anyone to feel like they are a burden by reaching out to us with any kind of assistance. Atchison provides so much for Benedictine College students, and the students have a deep desire to provide for Atchison citizens at this time of crisis. “

The group is making cards to deliver to those quarantined in nursing homes and shut-in elsewhere in Atchison.

“Please reach out to me if you know someone who could benefit from a letter during this hard time,” he said. Find him at the Facebook page for the Atchison Coronavirus Volunteer Association, or by Facebook message.

Lobb challenged Ravens nationwide to reach out to those who need assistance. “I would encourage all Benedictine students to not waste this opportunity that we have been given to serve those in need in whatever capacity that we are able.”

