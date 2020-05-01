Ravens Help Feed Families in the Pandemic

“Today, in six hours, we provided food to over 350 households in our drive thru emergency food distribution,” said Kim Bottorff of the Salvation Army of Atchison, Kansas, on April 29.

Several Benedictine College students helped the Salvation Army distribute Emergency Food Assistance Program items to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, which has cost many their livelihoods. The distribution included nonperishable items, dairy and meat products which were handed to Atchison residents in their cars.

“Look at these Atchison/Benedictine College kids at work helping their adopted community!” Mary Dykmann posted on Facebook. Pictured above are, left to right, are Joe Tynan, a senior from Denver, Colo.; David Breda of Escondido, Calif.; and Peter Girard of Goffstown, N.H.

Dykmann added: “If you aren’t there you can always venmo Ryan Lobb and send him food shopping. That’s what I did!”

Lobb, founder of the Atchison Coronavirus Volunteer Association, is finishing his MBA at Benedictine College after graduating in December.

“I decided to start this because I worked at a grocery store for six years and saw how hard it was for elderly to get groceries,” he said. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, “myself and others at Benedictine College wanted to be able to serve those people,” he said.

On April 27, the Atchison Coronavirus Volunteer Association announced a “contactless canned food drive” on behalf of the Salvation Army. “To comply with social distancing and stay-at-home orders,” Lobb invited residents to “simply reach out to us with goods you might have, leave them on your porch, and we will pick them up to donate. Contact us via FB Messenger. God Bless, stay safe!”

“I cannot thank all the volunteers who helped out today!” Bottorf posted on Facebook. “It could not have been done without each and every one of you.”

Lobb said, “Atchison provides so much for Benedictine College students, and the students have a deep desire to provide for Atchison citizens at this time of crisis.”

