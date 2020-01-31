Raven Takes Benedictine Mission into Finance

The Gregorian Fellows leadership program at Benedictine College is designed to train and launch Catholic leaders rooted in their faith and ready to be effective in contemporary society. The work of the Fellows his featured here every Friday. Today, we wanted to share a few things the Gregorian Fellows participate in.

Benedictine College hopes to transform culture in America by forming students deeply in its mission of community, faith and scholarship and then advancing that mission through its alumni in all walks of life.

Joe Lemming’s career shows how this works.

He is a Denver, Colo., 2017 graduate. A Gregorian Fellow, he majored in Finance and Economics Major with a Theology Minor. Now he is a Senior Analyst and Reporting Expert at Innovest Portfolio Solutions, job he found while he was a Gregorian Fellow on campus.

The company was attractive to him because of his grounding at Benedictine College, he said. “I got involved with Innovest because of their strong company culture of stewardship, teamwork, and integrity. I enjoy our culture of service to others which included twelve work-sponsored service opportunities in 2019 alone.”

The college’s emphasis on community gave him strong team-building skills. “The most surprising thing about my work experience is the number of delicate balances managers have to deal with every day and that switching focus from big picture issues to look at the details is more difficult than I expected. Leaders have to balance all of that along with the different personalities on their team when dealing with pretty much every situation.”

He also is bringing the college’s faith emphasis into the world.

“I have been able in incorporate my Catholic faith the workplace with our Catholic clients” especially, he said. “I have also been heavily involved in my parish and with Catholic Sports.”

Image: Joe Lemming on a student mission trip with Bridges. Mission trips are part of the integral formation in the mission Ravens receive.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine