Raven Sisters Help Little Sisters of the Poor

“Greatness is not always found in grand and spectacular gestures,” said Karol Arensberg, “it is often found in the little things. This was just a small way for us to do our part.“

Karol is a senior English major at Benedictine College and her sister Anna is a Sophomore Mechanical Engineering major.

After the COVID-19 lockdown sent them home to study in the second half of the Spring Semester at home in Mobile, Ala., the two saw what others were doing to help their communities in the coronavirus crisis and wanted to contribute.

“The Little Sisters of the Poor Volunteer Coordinator posted on Facebook that they were short on isolation gowns” in April, said Karol. “Anna and I both volunteered there in high school and our high school band, which we were both a part of, always played there for their lawn party. My sweet, generous mother volunteered we three older girls would make some gowns.”

The Little Sisters love to minimize waste, so the Arensbergs used donated sheets from a local hotel and got the patterns they needed.

The problem for Karol was that she had never sewed before.

“It was really difficult for me,” she said, “but it was a blessed time to spend with my mom and sister to learn a new skill.”

The two contributed to the project and delivered the gowns.

“I have learned, in my four years at Benedictine College, about becoming a saint through everyday martyrdom,” said Karol “‘We were lucky to have the opportunity to give back to our community.”

