Raven Helps Future Pro-Life Lawyers

One Gregorian Fellow graduate is using what she learned at Benedictine College to promote pro-life and other causes in Washington D.C.

“I am grateful for my experience as a Gregorian because it has truly shaped how I live my Catholic identity in public life,” says Molly Tynan.

Tynan was a Gregorian Fellow who graduated in 2018 from Benedictine College in Accounting/Finance and Theology who won the Fran Jabara award at graduation (pictured).

Now, she works fulltime at Alliance Defending Freedom in Washingtonin a group that helps Christian law students to be trained and equipped to live out the Gospel.

Alliance Defending Freedom, she says, “exists to keep the doors open for the Gospel by advocating for religious liberty, the sanctity of human life, freedom of speech, and marriage and family.” The organization funds cases, trains attorneys, and successfully advocates for freedom in the court.

She said two internships she did with the organization, starting when she was a student at Benedictine, paved the way for the full time position. “I actually started the Monday after the March for Life in 2019!” she said.

“I have met incredible leaders, specifically in the pro-life world, and watching them witness and live out their faith only encourages me to continue the work that I’m doing,” she said.

“Working at an organization that is fighting for life is such a gift,” she said. “I am able to stand strong and witness to my faith by speaking openly about what I do to whomever I encounter.”

