Pray the Joseph Rosary

Have you ever prayed a rosary where you add a phrase after “Jesus” in the Hail Mary?

It has been my family’s preferred method ever since Pope John Paul II recommended it, citing Pope Paul VI, in his Letter on the Rosary (No. 33). St. Louis Marie de Montfort’s Secret of the Rosary, recommends the practice as well.

You do it by adding words or phrases at the end of the first half of each Hail Mary that remind you which of the mysteries you are praying. For instance:

Annunciation: “… and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus, conceived in you by the Holy Spirit. Holy Mary, Mother of God …”

I put a guide to each mystery in my book The Rosary of Saint John Paul II. We Hoopeses have expanded on this, in order to share a little bit more about the mystery. For instance:

Annunciation: “… Jesus, announced by Gabriel;” “… Jesus, who is the word made flesh;” “… Jesus, who waited on your fiat;” “… Jesus, who was both God and an embryo;” etc.

For the Year of Joseph, just announced by Pope Francis, we have used this version to contemplate the virtues of Jesus’ earthly father. These phrases are suggestions; you could think of others.

First Joyful Mystery, the Annunciation

Mary, betrothed to Joseph, accepts the angel’s invitation to be the Mother of God.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee! Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus,

whose earthly father, Joseph…



… was of the house of David.

… fulfilled the Messianic promises.

… was a just man.

… saw your innocence.

… decided not to expose you to shame.

… was visited by an angel.

… believed the prophecies.

… gave his own silent “fiat” to Gabriel.

… dedicated himself to his unborn Lord.

… dedicated himself to you.

Second Joyful Mystery, the Visitation

Mary leaves Joseph’s town to help Elizabeth.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee! Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus,

whose earthly father, Joseph…



… helped you travel.

… (probably) accompanied you to visit Elizabeth.

… helped protect you.

… helped provide for you.

… supported your vocation.

… knew Elizabeth called you “Mother of my Lord.”

… learned your “Magnificat.”

… was your “most chaste spouse.”

… dedicated himself to the unborn Lord.

… dedicated himself to you.

Third Joyful Mystery, the Nativity of Jesus

Joseph and Mary travel to Bethlehem for Jesus’ birth.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee! Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus,

whose earthly father, Joseph…



… brought you to Bethlehem.

… sought space in the Inn.

… prepared a place in the manger.

… facilitated his Lord’s birth.

… kept the first all-night adoration at the manger.

… was the envy of the shepherds.

… was astonished by the Magi.

… protected the Lord who protected him.

… obeyed the Lord’s warning.

… fled from Herod to Egypt.

The Fourth Joyful Mystery, the Presentation in the Temple

Joseph and Mary bring the child Jesus to the Temple in obedience to the Law.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee! Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus,

whose earthly father, Joseph…



… brought you safe to Nazareth.

… bestowed the name “Jesus” on his Lord.

… presented his son in the Temple.

… was obedient to the law.

… was dignified in his poverty.

… brought two turtledoves to sacrifice.

… modeled love of the Temple.

… modeled courage at Simeon’s warning.

… taught his Lord to walk, talk and work.

… gave his Lord a loving home.

The Fourth Joyful Mystery, the Finding in the Temple

Joseph and Mary discover Jesus in the Temple.

Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee! Blessed art thou among women, and blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus,

whose earthly father, Joseph…



… taught his son religion.

… faithfully celebrated the Passover.

… brought his family to the Temple.

… sought his lost son anxiously.

… sought his son among family.

… found his son at the Temple.

… found his son with the elders.

… was astonished when he found him.

… received obedience from his Lord.

… helped his son advance in wisdom.

