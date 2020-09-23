Powerful Short Film Shows the Fragility of Memory

“I will remember the deeds of the LORD; yes, I will remember your miracles of long ago. I will consider all your works and meditate on all your mighty deeds. Your ways, God, are holy. What god is as great as our God? You are the God who performs miracles; you display your power among the peoples.” Psalm 77:11-14

I can’t recall who brought thr 3:20 video above, “Lost Memories” by filmmaker Francois Ferracci (2016), to my attention. They knew I facilitated a lot of discussion in my classes on the implication of the over-reliance on technology in modern life, and this short subject, set in Paris in the Fall of 2020, reinforces the points I have students consider when we talk about media and society. We could lose out most cherished reminders in a heartbeat.

Concentrate on what is most important and central to who you are, where you’ve been, and where you (think) you want to go.

Interestingly, the first-year students I talk with are very comfortable not depending on their phones for information, or, more important, comfort and companionship. They are (within limits for COVID) much more engaged with people in their circle and, yes, outside the bubble they created in the first few days of class. I do believe they are going to have solid friendships that, indeed, could last a lifetime. We provide a good atmosphere for that to unfold. These folks are “taking it up a notch”.

This pandemic may have, among other positive outcomes, a return to the effort to recognize what is truly important in our lives, who has been part of our cherished thoughts, and what lies ahead to be part of the building blocks of a strong faith and community life.

Most important: Things are temporal. Love is eternal. God’s love for us, the love of someone who is most important in our lives. The love within our families in that place of so many memories, our home.

There are memories which will remain indelible. God’s love helps us recognize them and hold them close.

