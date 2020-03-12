Outbreak Precautions and Prayer

The Benedictine College Symposium on the New Evangelization, sponsored by the Gregorian Institute, is one event among many that have been cancelled due to coronavirus fears. Historically associated with plagues, the National Catholic Register points out that Our Lady of Monte Berico is an appropriate intercessor for our current coronavirus outbreak. Whatever the severity of the virus turns out to be, prayer is important. Pray this novena for Our Lady’s protection to all.

Novena to Our Lady of Monte Berico

O Most Holy Virgin, Mother of God and my Mother Mary, I thank you that you have deigned to appear on Monte Berico and I thank you for all the graces you grant here to those who turn to you. Nobody ever prayed to you in vain. I, too, resort to you and beg you for the Passion and Death of Jesus and for your pains: welcome me, o’ merciful Mother, under your mantle, which is a maternal mantle; grant me the particular grace that I ask of You [your petition here] and protect me from all evil and especially from sin which is the greatest evil.

Oh make, oh Mary, my Mother, that I always enjoy your loving protection in life and even more in death and then come to see you in heaven and to thank and bless you forever. Amen.

Madonna of Monte Berico, pray for us.

O sweet Virgin, pious mother of love,

Like this Ave rising from the heart.

Ave, ave, ave, Maria

Ave, ave, ave, Maria

O Virgin, shine as a star in the sky,

Motherly defend your faithful children.

Ave, ave, ave Maria

Ave, ave, ave, Maria

