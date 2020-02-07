N. Catholic Register: Benedictine Inspired Marcher

Patrick Reilly noticed something at the March for Life this year.

“Seeing all those schools and colleges represented made me very proud of our Catholic educators and their continued renewal of Catholic identity,” he wrote at the National Catholic Register on Feb. 5.

Reilly, president of the Cardinal Newman Society for Higher Education, also noticed the group Students for Life America, whose leaders credit their college preparation for their pro-life zeal.

“Katie Portka credits her faithful Catholic education at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, with strengthening her pro-life convictions. Portka learned about Benedictine through The Newman Guide, and then, while a senior in high school, saw the College’s students carrying the banner at the head of the March for Life,” he wrote.

“I loved how energetic they were — this huge group of young adults who were so full of life and passionate,” Portka told him.

Before long she was herself leading Benedictine College students on the March for Life. Katie (Probst) Portka attended the school and graduated in 2018 after serving as coordinator for the March.

“The school at large was a very pro-life campus,” she told Reilly, “in the dorms, in classes, and in the faculty.”

Portka added “really did embody the Church’s teaching on life and the dignity and sanctity of life,” says Portka. “In college was when I realized why I was pro-life and why I wanted to be pro-life.”

As Reilly puts it, “When Catholic education is done well, it prepares its students to be ethical leaders and to transform the culture. And nothing could be more important than defending the weakest among us, the innocent baby in the womb.”

Read Reilly’s entire article here.

