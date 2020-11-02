Mon., Nov. 2: Join David French Discussing Divided We Stand on Election Eve

See noted political commentator and author David French as he discusses his new book, Divided We Fall, with Benedictine students, Dr. Kimberly Shankman, and Dr. Joseph Wurtz on Monday, Nov. 2, at 7:00 p.m., on the Benedictine College Facebook page by clicking here.

This Election Day Eve discussion is a Gregorian sponsored event. A fellow at the National Review Institute and a staff writer for National Review from 2015 to 2019, French currently serves as senior editor of The Dispatch.

Here’s what the New York Times said about the book:

“In his admirably measured book “Divided We Fall: America’s Secession Threat and How to Restore Our Nation,” French convincingly argues that polarization is putting America on a perilous path to disunion. “A conservative evangelical Christian who has lived and worked among secular liberals, French understands better than most that coexistence with people of radically different backgrounds and beliefs is not only possible but necessary, and that it requires a basic respect for pluralism that fewer and fewer Americans seem willing to show.”

Don’t miss your opportunity to see this timely event French will take questions from viewers as time permits. Remote viewers will also have to opportunity to win a copy of the book.

Click here to join the event online.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine