Join the Memorare Army Pandemic Prayer Campaign

“Please pray 10 Memorares a day, each day for 10 days, for relief from the coronavirus crisis.”

President Stephen D. Minnis of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, made that request at the end of an online townhall answering questions and delivering instructions for students and their families in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

“Pray for an end to this crisis, for those suffering from the virus and those affected by it, and for the college — for our students and their families, and the entire Benedictine College community,” he said. Join by clicking here.

He also promised to light a candle for students in Mary’s Grotto each day until students return.

Mother Teresa, who visited Atchison’s Benedictines in 1981, started the first Memorare Army in Calcutta, India, gathering pledges for 85,000 Memorares to raise needed funds for a new building.

President Minnis has started several Memorare Army campaigns in the past, to pray for more students and for three building projects: Mary’s Grotto, the Ferrell Academic Center, and Westerman Hall, which was dedicated this year as America’s finest small-college science building. Additionally, at Archbishop Joseph Naumann’s request, the college started a Memorare Army for Religious Liberty that gathered millions of Memorares.

“We have used Memorare Armies often with incredible results here at Benedictine, a school chosen by Our Lady,” said Minnis. “I don’t have to tell you that Mary’s intercession is powerful, so please join us.”

“Remember through all of this, Ravens Will Rise,” he concluded, “So let’s end our discussion with a Memorare.”

The Memorare

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thy intercession, was left unaided.

Inspired by this confidence I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my Mother.

To thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful.

O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.

Click here to join.

