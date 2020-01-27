IMAGES: Ravens Rallied for Life Far From D.C.

In 2020, Ravens were spotted rallying for life from Washington, D.C., to San Diego, Calif., and everywhere in between.

Above: Ravens rally in Tulsa, Okla. Below: See scenes from all over.

Bishop Peter Christensen poses with a Raven-to-be in Boise Idaho.

Rallying for Life in Lincoln, Neb., at the State Capitol.

A Ravens Respect Life sign spotted in Texas.

Raven voices for the voiceless in Denver, Colo.

Ravens represent at the Topeka, Kansas, Rally for Life.

Finally, a snowman in New London, Mo., represented Ravens Respect Life in the front yard of alumna, Anna Mudd.

