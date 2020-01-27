IMAGES: Ravens Rallied for Life Far From D.C.
In 2020, Ravens were spotted rallying for life from Washington, D.C., to San Diego, Calif., and everywhere in between.
Above: Ravens rally in Tulsa, Okla. Below: See scenes from all over.
Bishop Peter Christensen poses with a Raven-to-be in Boise Idaho.
Rallying for Life in Lincoln, Neb., at the State Capitol.
A Ravens Respect Life sign spotted in Texas.
Raven voices for the voiceless in Denver, Colo.
Ravens represent at the Topeka, Kansas, Rally for Life.
Finally, a snowman in New London, Mo., represented Ravens Respect Life in the front yard of alumna, Anna Mudd.
