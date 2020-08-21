IMAGES: A Move-In Week Like No Other



The first week of School at Benedictine College is just ending. And what a week it was. A move-in day with masks, Mass in the gym, an outdoor Beanie Banquet and Opening Rosary in the Quad instead of the grotto. Here are some pictures of the week.



As always, an enthusiastic student move-in crew was ready to help.



President Stephen Minnis and Father Ryan Richardson greeted guests driving on campus.



A California family peaks out of the new home of their new Raven.



Benedictine Chaplain Father Simon Baker celebrated the Move-In Day Mass with his expanded team this year: Father Steve Mills and Father Ryan Richardson.



Water games went on as always before school started … this time with masks.



Students got their beanies and cawed for the first time at the outdoor Beanie Banquet …



Students joined President Minnis as he opened the school year on day one with a 7:30 a.m. Rosary …



… then elbow-bumped students instead of shaking hands as they came up the Raven Walk for the first day of class.



A senior sister and freshman brother promise they are smiling beneath their masks …

