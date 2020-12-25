I Knew You Would Come!



The people who walked in darkness

have seen a great light;

upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom

a light has shone.

Isaiah 9:1

Breathless, love awaits darkened souls

Soon will we know of the morning.

Night of Silence/Silent Night (Kantor & Gruber)

You, Lord, born in the humblest surroundings, move us to cheer, in our hearts, at the news of your arrival.

We often don’t properly acknowledge the manifestation of the promise God Our Father has made to have Our Savior be born among us, as us, for us.

We are so imperfect, and You, the Child, are not.

Conventional wisdom would hold that someone with as much power and promise would arrive with blaring trumpets and mighty drums, and the cheers of millions.

But, no, there are only your cries after being born, as your loving parents take care of your needs.

They did not seek this responsibility. They accepted God’s will be done, and they sacrificed so much to accomplish what was foreordained to be accomplished. in God’s time.

As a most imperfect human, I don’t deserve the joy that your birth gives to me, to those I love, to those whom I call friends, who trust, with great confidence, that I can encourage them to look around and see signs of beauty in our midst, the “little victories of love” that your coming among us bring. You point my way; it is not my will, but yours.

God did not have to do this, but, in His wisdom and glory, made the Covenant to send his only begotten son to live, and die, among us.

My doubts about my circumstances and my direction in life are challenged daily by those “little victories” you present to me. Joy over sadness, light over darkness.

In the darkest night, much like the night of your humble birth, standing alone, my human side feels lost, but my soul says “Wait, don’t be afraid! Our Lord is born!”

Yes.. in my heart, and in my soul, there was no doubt at all.

I knew You’d come.

And, You did, to save us all.

Michael Throop Michael Throop Ed.D M.P.A. CSM is an Assistant Professor at Benedictine College in Journalism and Mass Communication. A former news anchor/reporter at Cumulus Media, he received his doctorate in Education at Northeastern University. He lives in Kansas City, Mo. View posts by Michael