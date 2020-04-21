WATCH: TV News Features Raven’s Thank You to Drivers



Fox 4 in Kansas City recently highlighted on effort to thank the delivery drivers who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus fight. (Watch above or here.)

Adrian O’Hara is a 2002 Benedictine College graduate who works as Director of Safety & Risk Management at Murphy-Hoffman Company. The channel dubbed him one of “Our KC Heroes” in the coronavirus fight.

A former student body president and active alumnus, O’Hara participated in Transforming Culture in America meetings in 2019 that built a strategic plan to define how Benedictine College can have an outsized impact on the nation and the world.

He once told Catholic World Report, “Each Benedictine College Raven automatically seems to share an affinity with each other that is stronger than what any national sports team title could bring to a school.”

“Every day I draw upon those Benedictine experiences, that foundation, to be a better man, husband, father, and Catholic.”

