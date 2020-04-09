Good Ravens: Nursing Professor and Others Thanked for Service in Pandemic

“Things changed overnight,” Kit Johnson told The Leaven.A Benedictine College nursing professor was just one of several Ravens who were named “Good Humans of Atchison” by an anonymous donor who wanted to recognize positive responses to the coronavirus pandemic in Atchison, Kansas.

Jackie Harris serves as a nurse practitioner at the Atchison Health Clinic and also teaches nursing at Benedictine.

“She goes above and beyond for her patients and her students and has been working especially hard during this pandemic to make sure all of their needs are met,” said fellow nurse practitioner Sarah Mata, who nominated Jackie. “I’m proud to call her a mentor and colleague.”

On behalf of the college, the nursing department donated masks and gowns to the Atchison Community Health Clinic to help fight the pandemic. Jackie said Benedictine College feels a responsibility to promote the health and welfare of the Atchison Community.

“With this personal protective equipment we have been able to keep the clinic staff safe,” said Jackie. “This allows us to provide higher quality healthcare for patients.”

Atchison restaurant Jerry’s Again asked for nominees after getting a call from an anonymous donor who wanted to promote positive action in Atchison. Other members of the Benedictine College community who were recognized by the Good Humans award include:

Kyle VanDyke, VanDyke grocery owner, for “working continuously to ensure shelves are stocked and food is available … in this time of crisis.”

Renee Scott, an alumna and local school superintendent, for doing “an amazing job leading the teachers and other staff during this unprecedented time for educating children.”

Steve Connoly is a nurse in town, husband of Benedictine College’s assistant basketball coach, who had to self-isolate from his family for weeks as he served people with the virus.

Jackie said she, personally, is “most inspired by how our graduates and so many other health care workers put their patients’ needs before their own. These individuals are the hands and feet of Christ.”

They have been prepared for moments like this, she said.

“The Benedictine College nursing program prepares students to take care of the whole person: body, mind and spirit,” she said. “Our students and graduates are trained to respect the intrinsic dignity of the patient and embrace Benedictine values.”

