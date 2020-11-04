Good News or Bad, Blessed Are the ‘Extraordinary Ordinaries’



If you want a love message to be heard, it has got to be sent out. To keep a lamp burning, we have to keep putting oil in it.

Saint Teresa of Calcutta

See what love the Father has bestowed on us, that we may be called the children of God

John 3:1

All good gifts around us, are sent from Heaven above

So thank the Lord, oh, thank the Lord for all His love

“All Good Things” Stephen Schwartz, John-Michael Tebelak, Godspell

It has been a challenging autumn for me, and, I am certain, for you, too. Between the COVID spread and its disruption of just about everything, to an angry summer, and a seething fall leading to the elections. The words and the actions, and the upheaval on the nightly news are a shock to the system. I was living and working in Chicago in summer 1968. I thought we couldn’t get much more disagreeable. I was wrong.

At a low point, I asked God, why is this happening? I know Your love is always in our midst. How am I missing it? I am not focusing on what Your will, but mine.I know You will help me see … and be.

A couple of days ago, my wife and I delivered prepared dinner items for two of our young adult friends.We have been there since “the beginning” when their search brought them together. They married last year, and now have a beautiful baby daughter. We had the chance to talk at length with mom, who invited us to “stay, longer!”. We did exit, politely, as it was time for baby to eat, but seeing God’s handiwork in a faith-based relationship that has wound its way to plans to move into their own home is heartening, indeed.

I received a beautiful thank you card, and a striking photograph of a young friend and her new husband who married this past summer. She and I talked, extensively a couple of years ago and I was happy to give her the “tough love” needed to change her heart in her fearful and questioning time, so she could be ready to meet, and marry, a fine fellow. She sure did.

I want to shake hands, or at least bump elbows with him!!

Yesterday, while I was mowing, a young dad walked by, carrying an infant so tenderly and close to his heart. I was so moved by the sight, and I thanked the fellow for his kind and loving act of sharing love with this young life. I think he was taken aback a bit, but, given that few people ever commented positively to my wife and I about being out with our son in the late 1970s, I felt this new dad should know; your giving of you is admired.

Lord, You have pointed my way, again, to celebrate the extraordinary events in ordinary life.

But, you always do.

