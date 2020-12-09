Finding Joy on the Journey



Rejoice always. Pray without ceasing.

In all circumstances give thanks,

for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.

Thessalonians 5:16

As our walk with Mary and Joseph to Bethlehem continues, I wonder, what might their emotions have been as they slowly made their way through the villages of Nazareth, but more important, as it was the two of them, conversing as married couples do, but also, alone in their own thoughts, mile after mile.

To say their journey was a challenge would be a massive understatement. But it was driven by faith. It was driven by the knowledge that, even in these tumultuous days, when we face the most challenging life circumstances, when we feel the walls of life are moving in, when we feel alone in a (literally and figuratively dark world),we pray, and, yes, we rejoice because, as St. Paul says so simply, whatever is in our heart and on our lips, it is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus.

And … you want us to rejoice?

There is illness and injury in my midst.

I am out of work … at Christmas, no less.

As a single person, I seek someone in my life with a sincere heart, but there is so little to hope for.

I see the midst of plenty, and I secretly want those things, even though I don’t need them.

Yes, rejoice, always! Celebrate the small things, the mini-victories, as I call them. Listen for the Lord’s “whisper”, as Aaron did, and rejoice that the tiny message, meant just for you, his child, is the will of God.

Michael Throop Michael Throop Ed.D M.P.A. CSM is an Assistant Professor at Benedictine College in Journalism and Mass Communication. A former news anchor/reporter at Cumulus Media, he received his doctorate in Education at Northeastern University. He lives in Kansas City, Mo. View posts by Michael