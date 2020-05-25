Ep. 8: Set the World on Fire!

Through us, the impact of the coronavirus can spread community, faith, and scholarship all over the world, says Father Simon Baker.

This is an episode in a series of podcasts by Father Simon Baker, chaplain at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. Listen above, or hear this and other episodes on iTunes, Spotify, and most podcast apps.

