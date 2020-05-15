Ep. 7: Rejoice! For Health in Mind, Heart, and Soul
, May 15, 2020
“Rejoice Always, pray without ceasing and in every circumstance give thanks.” Father Simon Baker says these words from St. Paul (Thessalonians 5:17) are a “life verse” for him.
He also takes time to remember the passing of Devyn Molett, a senior at Benedictine College who passed away earlier this month.
Father Simon explains that, as he has tried to live his life by them, it has become clearer to him that they living life this way brings mental, spiritual, and emotional health.
“God cannot give bad things. He can always give good things. Everything he gives is for our good.
This is an episode in a series of podcasts by Father Simon Baker, chaplain at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. They are available now on iTunes, Spotify, and most podcast apps.
