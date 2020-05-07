Ep. 6: Lectio Divina Prayer, Simplified
“How do you take the words of the Bible and turn them into prayer?” asks Benedictine Father Simon Baker in the new episode of his Casting Into the Deep series.
Then he explains the five steps of Lectio Divina, which happen to be the same steps as a conversation with a friend. But this is a special conversation with a Divine friend.
Father Simon, chaplain of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, has been reaching to students sent home by the coronavirus pandemic, and inviting others to listen in.
In this episode he explains meditative prayer on Scripture, and then models it out loud.
He explains that prayer is “not a self-help experience,“ and “It is not self-guided.” You need to be changed by your prayer, because God is active in it.
Make sure to watch this practical and inspirational guide to “mutual intimacy” with God.
This is Episode Six in a series of podcasts by Father Simon. Find more episodes here.Tags: Father Simon Baker Casting Into the Deep
