Ep. 6: Lectio Divina Prayer, Simplified

“How do you take the words of the Bible and turn them into prayer?” asks Benedictine Father Simon Baker in the new episode of his Casting Into the Deep series.

Then he explains the five steps of Lectio Divina, which happen to be the same steps as a conversation with a friend. But this is a special conversation with a Divine friend.

Father Simon, chaplain of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, has been reaching to students sent home by the coronavirus pandemic, and inviting others to listen in.

In this episode he explains meditative prayer on Scripture, and then models it out loud.

He explains that prayer is “not a self-help experience,“ and “It is not self-guided.” You need to be changed by your prayer, because God is active in it.

Make sure to watch this practical and inspirational guide to “mutual intimacy” with God.

This is Episode Six in a series of podcasts by Father Simon. Find more episodes here.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine