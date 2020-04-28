Ep. 5: Hear the Voice of God

“Many of you say Lent was just a disaster. Welcome to the club. Lent was disastrous for a lot of us,” he says . “Everything is turned upside down.”

“What do you do when life gets really complicated and difficult? You simplify. You take a step back. You go back to the foundation. So, in prayer, what is the tried and true method, what is the guaranteed way to hear God’s voice in prayer?”

“The Bible,” he says. “To read this book is to hear the voice of God.”

In particular, he suggests starting with “the quintessential Easter book of the Bible,” which he also calls “the Bible’s comic relief.”

He says the book he recommends is an incredible story, a blueprint for Christians today, and will help us hunger for the Holy Spirit.

Benedictine Father Simon Baker is the chaplain of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, and a monk of St. Benedict’s Abbey.

