Destroyer of the gods: A Post-Election Conversation

“Whatever happens on November 3rd,” says Gregorian Institute Program Director Matt Mueller, “join us on Zoom on November 5th to talk about what’s next.”

Join the Gregorian Institute and the Benedictine College community either in-person or virtually at 7 p.m. Central, Thursday, Nov. 5 (just two days after Election Day), for a Post-Election Conversation featuring Chad Pecknold, Associate professor of Systematic Theology at the Catholic University of America; and Mary Rice Hasson, Fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center and Director of the Catholic Women’s Forum.

The 2020 election season has spotlighted many challenges facing the Catholic Church in America. Whatever the outcome of the election, the Church has before Her the great task of bearing witness to the truth of the Gospel in American political, social, and cultural life.

Limited seating is available in the Murphy-McPhee Auditorium, or join us virtually via a Zoom. Register now for this free event and to receive the Zoom link.

Click here to Register.

Click here for more information.