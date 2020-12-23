Choirs of Ravens Greet Christmas in Song



Benedictine College’s 2020 Advent and Christmas video features the talents of the Benedictine College Chamber Singers, conducted by Timothy Tharaldson, as they perform “A Christmas Carol (Little Star of Bethlehem)” inside St. Benedict’s Abbey Church. View it above or click here for the the song.

The video was assisted by the first-ever instance of a drone flying inside the spacious Abbey Church.

The song is part of the Service of Lessons & Carols that Benedictine College presented online on Dec. 11. View the full performance here.

The Lessons & Carols performance presents 16 songs interspersed with seasonal readings and featuring the Benedictine College Chamber Singers, the Liturgical Choir, the St. Benedict Singers, the St. Scholastica Singers, and the Schola Corvorum.

Modeled after the traditional Christmas Eve Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols, originated in Cambridge, England, in 1918, this service includes Old Testament and New Testament readings and Advent hymns that prepare the listener for the coming of Christ’s birth.

Says the promotional material for the concert: “You will be moved by the awesome sound of these choral groups recorded inside St. Benedict’s Abbey Church and the select readings will carry you through the Christmas story to the final prayer by Abbot James Albers, OSB.”

Blessed Advent and Merry Christmas!

