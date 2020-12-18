Catholic Mission Helps Ravens ‘Account for Future’

The Benedictine mission of community, faith and scholarship transformed culture in Europe at the dawn of Western Civilization and Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, believes it can do the same in America today. To Transform Culture in America, Benedictine College plans to Form its students deeply in the mission, Advance its mission through alumni in every walk of life, and Extend its mission regionally and nationally.

Benedictine College’s Office of Alumni and Career Services recently featured two Ravens who have started working in the accounting field.

They explained how Benedictine College’s mission prepared them to succeed.

Elizabeth Walter (pictured above), class of 2020, studied Accounting and now works as a staff accountant for RubinBrown in St. Louis. She heard about this job opportunity through Benedictine College alumni. Elizabeth is also studying for the CPA Exam to obtain her accounting license.

She said the college’s mission made a big difference: the emphasis on community helped her find a job, the college’s faith life grounded her and the emphasis on scholarship gave her the tools she needed to succeed.

“Benedictine taught me how to work hard and study hard, but to also balance life,” she said. “My faith became my own while at Benedictine and it is something that always keeps me grounded no matter how crazy life gets. I was also very well prepared for my career by the structure and content of the School of Business.”

Her fellow 2020 classmate Adelaide Hellmuth (right) will also work at RubinBrown, starting in January.

Hellmuth studied accounting, with a minor in theology. The college’s dynamic community, thriving faith life and inspiring scholarship was what just what she needed, she said.

“Materially, Benedictine gave me the knowledge from my wonderful accounting professors to be able to work as a public accountant,” she said. “Spiritually, Benedictine taught me to expand my worldview and to see the importance work and faith as well as teaching me to desire community and relationship with others. The experience I received at Benedictine far exceeded any of my expectations. I am forever blessed by everyone at Benedictine who helped to grow and be able to now take the next step in my journey.”

