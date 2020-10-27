Benedictine’s McNamara to Award $2,000 in Prizes



Dr. Denis McNamara, Director of the Center for Beauty and Culture at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, will be the curator at an online sacred art competition and exhibition awarding $2,000 in prizes.

Submissions for the Catholic Arts Institute’s Sacred Art Prize 2020 will be accepted until through Dec. 2, 2020, with Prize Awards being announced Dec. 15. Details are available here.

The Institute’s Sacred Art Prize 2020 will promote and award the finest sacred art being made today in order to reveal the incomparable power of true beauty and raise the standard of contemporary church art.

The Catholic Art Institute (formerly the Catholic Art Guild, founded 2017), is an arts organization working to restore a culture of truth, beauty, and goodness in Chicago.

“We have chosen the new name ‘Catholic Art Institute’ as a title that better represents our organization’s emphasis on providing educational opportunities and programming to create a vibrant community dedicated to restoring the sacred through art,” said founder and president Kathleen Carr.

The Institute empowers artists to use their gifts to glorify God by providing networking and professional development opportunities including its highly acclaimed annual conference on sacred art.

This Catholic Art Institute partners closely with the historic Saint John Cantius Catholic Church in downtown Chicago. Previous years’ conferences and events have been held at The Drake Hotel, drawing hundreds of artists and patrons together to meet with renowned philosophers and artists such as the late Sir Roger Scruton, Sculptor Alexander Stoddart, Artist Juliette Aristedes, Architect Duncan Stroik and many more.

For details and prospectus click here.

