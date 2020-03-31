Benedictine Monks Offer Online Holy Week Retreat

The monks of St. Benedict’s Abbey, located on the campus of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, invite you to a Holy Week retreat with them in your own living room.

The retreat will begin on Holy Wednesday (April 8) and conclude on Easter Sunday (April 12).

“This is a very specific and unique time in our lives, filled with tragedies as well as opportunities to refocus on what really matters in life, and in the midst of this time is Holy Week, the holiest week of the Church’s year,” said Father Jay Kythe. “This Holy Week retreat will offer reflections based on the intersection of these two realities marked by the Cross at the center. How can we see God at work in our very midst?”

The Abbey will provide a suggested schedule, retreat materials, conferences, and guidance to help us each day enter together into the great reality of the life, death, and resurrection of the One who never abandons us, Jesus Christ.

The length of the retreat will vary according to users. The retreat itself may be about 2 hours per day: one conference and another workshop. These will both be live-streamed and recorded for later viewing on YouTube.

There will be a digital booklet available to all those who register with information on how to practice a retreat at home, including suggested prayer formats and incorporating various monastic elements into the family life (silence, table reading, etc).

In addition, participants are encouraged to pray the Triduum Liturgies with the monks, livestreamed.

“As we live in the intersection of both these realities, God is asking us to reexamine our lives and learn how to surrender to his providential guidance,” said Father Jay. “We are called not to just endure this time period but also come to a place of gratitude for all God is doing right now, which includes death but also Resurrection.”

For more information, click here.

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Benedictine College Founded in 1858, Benedictine College is a Catholic, Benedictine, residential, liberal arts college located on the bluffs above the Missouri River in Atchison, Kansas. The school is proud to have been named one of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report as well as one of the top Catholic colleges in the nation by First Things magazine and the Newman Guide. It prides itself on outstanding academics, extraordinary faith life, strong athletic programs, and an exceptional sense of community and belonging. It has a mission to educate men and women within a community of faith and scholarship. View posts by Benedictine