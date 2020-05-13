Before Thee I Stand: Join the ‘2,020 for 2020’ Memorare Army

Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, is used to turning to Our Lady for help. Pictured above is the beginning of the college’s year-long celebration of the centennial of Our Lady of Fatima’s appearance to shepherd children in Portugal.

This year shares another connection to Our Lady of Fatima: 100 years ago, St. Jacinta Marto died in the Spanish Flu pandemic.

“As we continue to do our part in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, we once again turn to prayer,” Benedictine College President Stephen Minnis said.

He is calling up a new Memorare Army, asking those who sign up to pray 2,020 Memorares by the end of 2020 for the end of the pandemic, the health of our students, a successful opening in the fall, and continued strength in enrollment. Combined with our hard work and preparation, all these prayers can give us hope for a return to normalcy.

Following the example of St. Teresa of Kolkata, the college has launched several Memorare Armies, as described in “Mary’s Miracles”, an account of Our Lady’s intercessions for Benedictine College.

The National Catholic Register covered Benedictine College’s Memorare Amy in an article available here.

To read Kansas City Arcbishop Joseph Naumann’s article on the Memorare Army, “How Prayer Stopped a Kansas Storm,” click here.

