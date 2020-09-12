Weekend Memes: Basic Arithmetic

Picture Jesus when Peter asked Him how many times he must forgive his neighbor. I don’t know about you, But I can just imagine Jesus reaction being like that of an annoyed parent. Peter asks a silly question, Jesus could just give a bland but matter-of-fact response, but instead He uses a kind of absurd response to get the same point across. It’s as if He wants to show Peter that putting limits on forgiveness itself is an absurd practice.

You know what else is absurd? These memes. Enjoy!

Never miss a post! Subscribe below to our weekly newsletter.

Nick Martin View posts by Nick