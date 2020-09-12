The Gregorian
Weekend Memes: Basic Arithmetic

By Nick Martin, September 12, 2020

Picture Jesus when Peter asked Him how many times he must forgive his neighbor. I don’t know about you, But I can just imagine Jesus reaction being like that of an annoyed parent. Peter asks a silly question, Jesus could just give a bland but matter-of-fact response, but instead He uses a kind of absurd response to get the same point across. It’s as if He wants to show Peter that putting limits on forgiveness itself is an absurd practice.

You know what else is absurd? These memes. Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

