American Greatness: 1 Raven’s 120 Veteran Funerals

Miguel Monteclaro will start his senior year at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, soon.

But he has matured far past his years by serving at 120 military funerals, helping grieving families pray for their loved ones who served their country.

In a new video by Benedictine College, Miguel explains how the College’s mission of community, faith, and scholarship have guided him to serve military families and build a solid foundation for his intellectual and faith life.

The video is part of the “Made for Greatness” video series. Benedictine College has embraced the words of Pope Benedict XVI: “The world promises you comfort, but you were not made for comfort. You were made for greatness.”

Miguel’s words from the video follow.

“Ever since I was a child, I was taught that one of the greatest corporal works of mercy is to bury the dead. Being able to honor our veterans gives me a sense of gratitude for the life I have and has humbled me greatly. “I am a junior studying political science as well as serving in the Army ROTC program. Over the last two summers I’ve served around 120 funeral services for deceased veterans. “I always looked up to the discipline and the precise attention to detail that military personnel exhibited when conducting a funeral ceremony. Something about keeping your bearing in front of a grieving family is a way to give them strength over their loss, and I have always admired them. “It is truly humbling to think that during these ceremonies, we are escorting and handing over the last physical representation of that family’s loved one, the folded American flag, and in this simple act comes great significance. “Being at Benedictine has allowed me to dive deeper into my faith life and has provided me with the means to pursue a genuinely Catholic education. I know that I will carry the solid Catholic and spiritual foundation that I was provided here with me into the military and into the world. “I’m Miguel Monteclaro and I am made for greatness.”

