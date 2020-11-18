Advent Hope: Join Benedictine Retreat From Home



“From where does our hope come?”

St. Benedict’s Abbey will address that question in depth in “The Dawn from on High: An Advent Experience,” a “Retreat in Place” this Dec. 11-13 and in materials that will last throughout Advent and beyond.

The Abbey, located on the campus of Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, describes on its website that the question about hope confronts us each, in every aspect of our lives: our relationships, our work life, our civic life, and life in the Church.

“If we examine our lives, there it is, waiting for us,” say the monks.

Advent, the Church’s New Year, is a chance to ponder this question and rediscover what we are made for, and how we can hope.

The holy days of Advent, awaken us to that great event proclaimed by Zechariah and carried by our Lady: “In the tender compassion of our God, the dawn from on high shall break upon us, to shine on those who dwell in darkness and the shadow of death, and to guide our feet into the way of peace.”

“The days of Advent are like a quiet knocking at the door of our smothered souls,” Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI wrote, “inviting us to undertake the risk of stepping forward toward God’s mysterious presence which alone can make us free.”

The monks of St. Benedict’s Abbey invite you to join us in taking these steps into

